When Harrison Ford advised Miley Cyrus to avoid filming of "Something Beautiful" in forest

Washington DC [US], May 22 : Actor and singer Miley Cyrus credits 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' actor Harrison Ford for helping shape her upcoming short film, 'Something Beautiful', reported Variety.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, as cited by Variety, Cyrus revealed her initial plans for a performance-tied element to the album called 'Somewhere Beautiful,' which, she described as a series of intimate performances of the album in visually pleasing spaces.

The singer admitted that she showed the initial drafts to Ford, whom Cyrus has known for "quite a while while just growing up in Disney and been in the same circles", for a quick feedback.

"I said, 'Well, I have an idea.' I said, 'Actually, I made something. I have a PDF on my phone. I could show you. I show him my idea of 'Somewhere Beautiful,' which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things," said Miley Cyrus as quoted by Variety.

Harrison Ford called it an "expensive idea" for an album.

"He goes, 'You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what?' He's like, 'You going to bring a crew? You got to...' He's like, 'Looks expensive.' And I came back to the trailer, I was like, 'Guys, we're not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense,'" added Cyrus, as quoted by Variety.

After taking the advice, the singer-actor took a decision to release it in the theatres.

She said, "That's why I'm putting it into theatres because it's something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover and you get to feel like you're a part of a performance, but I don't have to tax myself in that way."

Cyrus will premiere 'Something Beautiful' at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6 to support the May 30 release of her eponymously titled ninth studio LP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor