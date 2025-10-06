'When Harry Met Sally...' director Rob Reiner recalls shooting for awkward scene in front of his mother

Washington, DC [US], October 6 : Filmmaker Rob Reiner, who is known for directing the romantic comedy 'The Sure Thing', coming-of-age drama 'Stand by Me', fantasy adventure 'The Princess Bride', and romantic comedy 'When Harry Met Sally...' recalled why it became awkward for him to cast his mother in a key scene in his 1989 classic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Estelle Reiner famously delivered one of the greatest lines in movie history in her son's 1989 classic.

'When Harry Met Sally...' is a 1989 romantic comedy film directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron. Starring Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, and Bruno Kirby.

He appeared on CBS' 60 Minutes, where he opened up about his newly released sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, as well as the romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

The movie's titular characters, Crystal and Ryan, had a pivotal scene in which Sally and Harry are eating lunch in a busy deli. During their talk, Sally tries to persuade a sceptical Harry that at least one of his past sexual partners has more than likely faked orgasm with him. Other diners gaze at Sally as she pretends to be someone else, loudly banging on her table.

The scene ends with a line uttered by Estelle Reiner, "I'll have what she's having," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But things got really awkward for Reiner when he had to step in and show Ryan how he wanted her to act out the moment.

"First couple of times, she didn't do it full out," he said. "And finally, I sat across from Billy. And I acted it for her. ... And I'm pounding the table, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' And I'm realising I'm having an orgasm in front of my mother, you know? There's my mother over there," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie concludes with longtime friends Harry and Sally getting married and discussing their wedding reception.

Reiner actually changed the ending to a happy one after he met his now-wife Michele, who now serves as a producer on his films, including Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reiner, who also reprises his role in that sequel as the director of a documentary about a hapless rock band, says he realises there was a "high bar" given the reviews on the cult classic original, which was released 41 years ago.

"Are we crazy to do another one?" he said. "It's crazy. The bar is just way too high," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor