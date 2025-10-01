"When He Gives Into Your Madness," Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta Are Serving Major Couple Goals in Their Recent Post!

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have carved a remarkable space for themselves in the entertainment industry. Through their banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment, they have created impactful content and further expanded into music with Dreamiyata Music, delivering the chartbuster Ve Haaniyaan. Continuing their creative journey, the duo has now ventured into Dreamiyata Dramaa, producing compelling and engaging stories for audiences. While the power couple has come a long way together, they never miss a chance to relish their time. Recently, they captured one such moment in a video.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta took to their social media and shared a video in which they can be seen dancing to a song and having fun while enjoying each other’s company. While teasing Ravie, Sargun wrote the caption –

"When he gives in to your madness after sometime😂"

The couple has been making news headlines for all the right reasons this year. Continuing their successful streak, Sargun recently starred in Saunkan Saunkne 2, alongside Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira, which has rapidly become the third highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, marking the first major Punjabi hit of the year. While on the other hand, Ravie was announced playing Laxman in the biggest film ever made, Ramayana.

Togeather, they co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has produced several successful television shows like Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat. In December 2023, the duo expanded their creative ventures by launching Dreamiyata Music, debuting with the song "Ve Haaniyaan," which quickly garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and became the most-used track on Instagram Reels. With the release of their maiden production, Ve Haaniyaan, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Musiic has struck gold in the music industry. This power couple has not only delivered one of the most beloved and celebrated songs of 2024 but also shattered records along the way.