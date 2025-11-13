When Hema Malini’s Father Opposed Her Love for Dharmendra: Old Interview Goes Viral Again

Hema Malini is known as dream girl of Bollywood, she is news from past few days as her husband Dharmendra was admitted in hospital and now has been discharged. The old interview of Hema Malini has surfaced on social media, where she was seen recalling how she convinced her family to marry Dharmendra. According to Bollywood Shaadi's report Hema Malini said, "Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs my father accompanied me as he was worried that me and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends (sic)."

Hema remembered her father's disapproval of Dharmendra, recalling an incident where he was thrown out of their house and told to leave Hema's life due to his existing marriage.Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has four children: Sunny Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajeita Deol, and Bobby Deol. Hema stated that his first wife and children never felt her intrusion, emphasizing that she never took him away from his first family. In her biography, Hema expressed deep respect for Prakash Kaur, though they never spoke.

Reportedly, Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema while still married to Prakash. Prakash Kaur defended her husband, stating that she had not lost trust in him.