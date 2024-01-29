"When I entered the industry, red carpet looks were non-existent": Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Sonam Kapoor's love for fashion is well known. She never misses a chance to dish out fashion goals with her appearances in public and made her presence felt in the latest edition of Paris Haute Couture Week.

Opening up about her passion for fashion, Sonam shared, "I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion. When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realising I was different to everyone else."

"My passion for films and fashion led me to create that impact. I am enjoying fashion and beautiful things without taking myself too seriously. Fashion is supposed to be fun, an escape. It's important to appreciate the beauty and goodness in life," she added.

Sonam is making waves in the fashion industry but she is also now eying for significant acting projects.

Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. She has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor