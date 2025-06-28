"When I met her last time, she looked very happy...": Raza Murad expresses sorrow over Shefali Jariwala's sudden death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Raza Murad has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the untimely death of actress-model Shefali Jariwala, who passed away at the age of 42.

Known for her iconic role in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, Jariwala's sudden passing has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry.

Speaking to ANI, Murad said, "Shefali Jariwala's death is such a shock, such a shock that no one could have imagined in their dreams. She had such a beautiful, such a glamorous, and such a happening personality. One song had given her the status of a superstar. She had created a sensation all over the world. She looked like a rock star."

Murad went on to recall his personal meeting with Jariwala, describing her as a lively and vibrant person. "We met at an event in Chandigarh. She had a very lively heart. And when I met her last time, she looked very happy. She was glowing. Her eyes looked as if you were looking at two shining diamonds."

Murad added, "We can only pray to God, for the peace of her soul, that wherever she lives, she should be happy. She had some sorrows and pains. Everyone has them. Now, she is free from all sorrows and pains."

Murad concluded, "She has left us forever. But she has left her memories. She has left her song, which will always remain in our hearts and minds, in our memories, till the end of time."

Shefali Jariwala, whose career skyrocketed after her appearance in the hit 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, 2025, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Mumbai Police confirmed the news, "Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42. She lived in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night. A postmortem is being done at Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet clear."

The All Indian Cine Workers Association also expressed its grief over her passing on social media.

In a heartfelt message, they wrote, "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time."

Jariwala was widely celebrated for her 2002 appearance in 'Kaanta Laga', which became an iconic moment in Indian pop culture.

She later expanded her career into Bollywood with notable roles in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Beyond her acting career, Shefali was an advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment. She openly discussed her struggles with epilepsy, using her platform to raise awareness and support others facing similar challenges.

