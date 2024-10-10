When Javed Akhtar roasted standup comedians' use of profanities in gigs

Mumbai, Oct 10 Indian screenwriting legend and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is known for his contributions to Hindi cinema, and has won five National Film Awards over his career, has a word of advice for all stand-up comedian who use the crutches of profanities to incite a laughter during their gigs.

Recently, a video went viral on social media in which the screenwriting legend spoke on the usage of inappropriate language in comedy.

The video shows Akhtar being asked by a comedian, “So what is your perspective on whether it is appropriate to use abusive language in comedy or not?"

Akhtar responded, saying, "I will tell you one thing: in Orissa, Bihar, and Mexico, anywhere in the world where there is poverty, people eat a lot of chilli because the food is bland. So just to get some taste, they eat chili, and abusive language is the chilli of language. If you can speak good language and if you are witty enough, you don’t need this chili".

He went on to elaborate, "If the conversation is bland, you will put some abusive language in it. Just to give it some energy.”

Following his comments, another comedian remarked, "Sir, you insulted all the stand-up comedians in a very poetic way. We felt bad, but also good at the same time".

Javed Akhtar was born in 1945, and he came to recognition in the duo Salim-Javed. Over his career, he won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics five times and the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist eight times, he has made significant contributions to the industry.

He was also nominated for parliament's upper house, the Rajya Sabha, from 2010 to 2016. His poetry and lyrics often reflect deep social themes, making him a respected figure in Indian art. His unique style and ability to blend emotion with wit have left a lasting impact on the industry.

