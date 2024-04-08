When Juhi Parmar was caked in mud for 8 hours for ‘Yeh Meri Family 3’

Mumbai, April 8 Actress Juhi Parmar has shared an anecdote from the third season of her show “Yeh Meri Family”.

She talked about how she was covered in mud for over eight hours while she and her co-star Rajesh Kumar was filming a Holi sequence for the web show.

The latest season is set in the spring of 1995 and talks about the life of the Awasthi family as they bring back the story of a typical Indian household.

"I am grateful for the journey over the last two decades. Last year, I stepped into OTT with season two, and the response I got was overwhelming. I am happy to continue this journey with season three as Neerja and excited to see how the audience reacts to the new episodes," Juhi shared.

Sharing a fun anecdote from the shoot, she said: “The whole shoot was full of memories, but yes, Holi was the best. The Holi sequence was one of the challenging shoots and a fun one at work; it was Rajesh and I who were covered in mud for more than 8 hours.”

The actress revealed that they spent an “entire day sitting on plastic chairs”.

She added: “And took a bath on set before heading home. While filming the scene, we relive our childhood days. We had a blast. The audience is going to enjoy the Holi sequence." Juhi concluded.

“Yeh Meri Family Season 3” streams on Amazon MiniTv.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor