When Kajol said life has taught Karan Johar, ‘Bigger is better’

Mumbai, Nov 30 Kajol once teased filmmaker Karan Johar, saying life has taught him that “bigger is better.”

In a nostalgic episode of the chat show “Rendezvous With Simi Garewal," Kajol and Simi Garewal playfully pulled Karan’s leg. Simi shared a short clip from the episode on her Instagram, sparking fond memories. Kajol and Karan, who have shared a close bond since childhood, were seen at their candid best.

The throwback clip, which is circulating on social media, shows Simi introducing her signature rapid-fire segment. She explains that while she asks these quick-fire questions to all her guests, the answers are only featured in the season finale. She then posed a thought-provoking question: “What has life taught you in one sentence? What have you learned from life?” Kajol and Karan attentively looked on.

Kajol playfully turned to Karan and teased him, saying, “I know what life has taught you, Karan! The bigger, the better.” Karan, visibly flustered, blushed and reacted in mock astonishment, turning to Simi and mouthing, “That's not true!” However, Simi cheekily chimed in, “Size matters, I’m telling you!” Kajol burst into laughter, clapping her hands, and added, “Size matters, you bet!”

Karan retorted to Kajol, “I am not winking, and neither are you!” Kajol, unfazed, quipped, “It has nothing to do with the 12-inch ruler,” leaving everyone in splits. Turning to Simi, Karan pleaded, “You can't air this, you just can’t!” However, as both Kajol and Simi humorously doubled down on their claim that “size matters,” Karan shook his head and said, “Life teaches you serious lessons—not these!”

Kajol continued teasing, saying, “Bigger is better, in every arena.” A visibly exasperated KJo firmly stated, “Kajol! What about you? What has life taught you?” Turning to Simi, he nervously asked if she planned to air the conversation, to which she playfully responded, “I might, I might not.”

Kajol and Karan, who share a deep bond of friendship, have collaborated on numerous iconic films over the years, including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

