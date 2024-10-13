When Kareena asked Karishma to sit on the sofa before breaking this news

Mumbai, Oct 13 Actress Kareena Kapoor once confessed her feelings to her sister and asked Karishma Kapoor to sit on the sofa before breaking important news.

Karishma Kapoor narrated an interesting incident on "The Kapil Sharma Show" on Netflix. On the show, Karishma recalled the day Kareena first opened up about her relationship.

Karishma talked about the first time when Kareena opened up about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. She remembered she was walking on the streets of London when Kareena called her and asked “What had happened”. Then, she said, “I think I need to tell you something, but I think you should sit down”. “What is it?, I’m walking on the road, tell me, what is it? Sit on the road,” Karishma responded. Kareena insisted, “No, is there any calm place? I think you should sit on a sofa”.

Karishma eventually found a sofa where she sat down and urged Kareena “Yeah, hurry up, tell me, I’m in the middle of shopping”. Then Kareena revealed her relationship with Saif by saying “See, the thing is that.., I’m in love with Saif. and you know, we are together. We are dating.” and Karishma was taken aback by the news.

Kareena Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and have two children, one is Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and another child is Jeh Ali Khan, born in 2021. Kareena also shares a strong bond with Saif's children from previous marriages, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ‘Murder Mubarak' Netflix show and is currently judging the reality show ‘India's Best Dancer’. On the other hand, Kareena's film ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has already been released in theatres, while eagerly waiting for her other film Rohit Shetty's Singham Returns, which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

