"When Kareena asks you to dance…”: Vijay Varma on dancing sequence in ‘Jaane Jaan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Actor Vijay Varma, who is receiving accolades for his performance in the thriller-drama ‘Jaane Jaan’, on Monday revealed his experience of dancing on-screen for the first time, and, that too, with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Vijay Varma took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable pictures of himself with Kareena Kapoor from the film sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxm1GlssKA9/?

Not only pictures, but he shared the interesting story behind his dance performance.

He wrote, ‘I never danced on-screen before #JaaneJaan. I was always too shy.. I still am. It wasn’t even written in the script! I would have prepared myself in that case. @sujoyghoshofficial broke the news to me on the set and I protested.. But when @kareenakapoorkhan asks you to dance.. you dance. That’s the rule😛."

As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "If this is you without prep, what will you be with prep! Loved this scene and you in it."

Another commented, "The chemistry between you and Kareena Kapoor in these scenes was just 😍."

‘Jaane Jaan’ been selected as the opening film of The Himalayan Film Festival 2023. Short film ‘Last Days of Summer,’ directed by Stenzin Tankong, will also open the festival.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Jaane Jaan' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Excited to bring his film to the festival, Sujoy Ghosh said in a statement, "It’s an honour to be a part of The Himalayan Film Festival 2023. As a fellow warrior, we all must be inspired by the efforts of THFF and similar festivals to take films to every part of the world. That is so fantastic and we should all walk together because nothing unites us more than a good film. My film Jaane Jaan, which is slated to release on Netflix India, will be screened at the festival and I could not be happier.”

Vijay Varma will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and the much-awaited 'Mirzapur 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor