When Malishka Mendonsa clocked 9 hours of prosthetic process for her ‘Freedom at Midnight’ role

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actress Malishka Mendonsa, who essays the role of the political activist and poetess Sarojini Naidu in the upcoming streaming series ‘Freedom at Midnight’, has shared that she used to sit on her make-up chair for hours at stretch for the prosthetics. The actress said that one day she clocked 9 hours of prosthetics preparation for the part.

The prep was very challenging as the actress had to sit in front of the AC all the time to stop the make-up and prosthetics from melting off.

Reflecting on the process, she shared, “Wearing prosthetics was a unique challenge. I would spend hours in makeup each day, one day, it was 9 hours just to get the prosthetics right. It wasn’t only about looking like Sarojini Naidu. I also had to cope with the practical difficulties—melting prosthetics in the sun, sweating on my face underneath it, needing to stay in the shade and sitting in front of an AC for my face all the time to stop it from melting off”.

She also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the series team.

She added, “From the makeup artists to our director, Nikkhil Advani, everyone played a key role in ensuring every detail was perfect. That dedication was constant on set, every actor and crew member worked together for the greater good of the show. Despite the challenges, the results are breathtaking. I can’t wait for people to see it—it’s something truly special”.

The series also stars Sidhant Gupta, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum and Richard Teverson in pivotal roles.

The show is produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext. It is adapted from the eponymous book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, and showcases the tumultuous events surrounding India’s struggle for independence.

‘Freedom at Midnight’ is set to drop on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor