When Moushumi Chatterjee talked about acting in real life

Mumbai, April 26 Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee is celebrating her 77th birthday on April 26. Commemorating the occasion, let us look back in time when the yesteryear diva opened up about everyone acting in real life.

During an interview, acclaimed television host Tabassum asked Moushumi, "A woman can either be a good heroin or a good actress".

To this, Moushumi replied saying that according to her, everyone is an actor and pretends to do things they do not like in real life.

She shared, "I feel an actress can become a good wife and a good wife can become an actress. I believe every human being acts. For example, when a woman becomes a wife she acts to like the things she displeases in real for the sake of her family."

Stating her own example, Moushumi added, "At times, my husband brings home some of his friends whom I do not like at all. But, I pretend to like them and greet them all with a smile. An actress is also a woman at the end of the day. We have the same emotions felt by other women. When we cook food for our family, we also feel the same nervousness- Will they like the food or not?"

Looking back at her filmography, Moushumi stepped into acting at the young age of 19 with Tarun Majumdar’s Bengali film "Balika Badhu".

Later in 1972, she made her debut as the leading lady in the Hindi film "Anuraag ", which was helmed by Shakti Samanta.

After this, she went on to become a part of many movies such as "Naina" opposite Shashi Kapoor, "Kachhe Dhaage" with Vinod Khanna, "Us Paar" with Vinod Mehra, "Benaam", alongside Amitabh Bachchan, "Humshakal" with Rajesh Khanna, and "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan" with Manoj Kumar.

Along with acting, Moushumi also ventured into politics. She contested the 2004 Lok Sabha election as a candidate for the Indian National Congress. However, in 2019, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor