When Nana Patekar revealed why he settled in his village

Mumbai, June 8 Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Vanvaas’, once shared the reason behind him going back to his village, and why he chose to stay away from the entertainment capital of the country.

During an episode of the quiz based reality television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Nana Patekar took the hot seat, and spoke with the show host, veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and shared why chose to go back to his native.

Amitabh Bachchan asked him during the show, “Why did you leave everything and go to the village after achieving so much in life?”

Nana said, “I am not from the industry. I come here, work here and then go back. I have never been to the party or gone to the village. I don't like it there. I am from the village and I will stay there. And I like it there”.

“I have got many times more than I wanted from my mother. It is very easy to be limited in needs. There is no AC. I enjoy it a lot. Just like there are walls in the city, there are mountains in my house. Mountains come from this side and I live nestled between the mountains. It is very nice”, he added.

During the same episode, the actor also heaped praise on Madhuri Dixit as he shared his experience of working with her.

During the episode, an audience member asked Nana Patekar about his experience working with Madhuri Dixit in ‘Wajood’.

Responding to the same, Nana Patekar said, "It was a great experience. She is an exceptional actress—beautiful, an incredible dancer, and as an actress, she had everything one could ask for. Besides that, she is a wonderful person, and I admire her a lot”.

Further, the audience asked about the poem, ‘Kaise batau mai tumhe’, which Nana had recited for Madhuri in the movie.

The actor said, "That poem was written by Javed Akhtar Sahab and even after 30-35 years of that film, it is etched in my memory because of Madhuri. I recited it for her, and that’s why it’s unforgettable. Even today, it feels like it’s running in my blood. Whenever someone asks about it, it brings back so many memories”.

Nana Patekar had attended the show along with Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and writer-director Anil Sharma.

