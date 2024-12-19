"When our dream icon blessed us" Keerthy Suresh shares photos with Thalapathy Vjay after he attended her wedding

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], December 19 : Keerthy Suresh and his long-time partner Anthony Tattil got married in Goa. Her co-star Thalapathy Vijay was among the most distinguished visitors who attended the event.

On Wednesday night, Keerthy posted a few images from her dream wedding on her Instagram handle. The pair were wearing traditional wedding clothing in the stills. Vijay, who was dressed in a white kurta, can be seen with them.

'Leo' star was seen posing with the couple in the first photo. In the second picture posted by Keerthy, Vijay was seen meeting and shaking hands with the newly married couple after their ceremony.

While sharing the beautiful photos, Keerthy Suresh expressed her gratitude to the actor for his attendance at the wedding.

"When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir. With love,

Your Nanbi and Nanban" wrote Keerthy Suresh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDuj3gcsfe6/?hl=en&img_index=1

The actress also shared her wedding pictures after solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-Day.

One of the photos captured the moment when Keerthy and Antony exchanged the garlands. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals. Both Keerthy and Antony were dressed in traditional attire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDeNyx2M5ai/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=66c015d8-8b3c-4ea0-9edb-d88663d69a69

In no time, their post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulationsssss," actor Pooja Hegde commented.

"So beautiful congratulations," wrote actor Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Baby John,' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

Earlier this month, the entire team of the film unveiled the 'Baby John' trailer in a grand style. The three-minute-long trailer was all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.

Varun with his thriller performance stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.

Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.

The trailer ended on a surprising note as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a tiny appearance. We saw a brief glimpse of Salman's eyes. However, his face is covered in a black cloth.

The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

