When Preity Zinta embarrassed her mother by stuffing oranges in her clothes

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Preity Zinta once revealed that she was quite the mischievous child, often leaving her mother embarrassed with her naughty antics.

During her appearance on the chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, the actress revealed at just 12 years old, she pretended to be 18 by stuffing oranges in her bra to sneak into an army club. While confessing being very naughty as a kid, Preity shared, “I was always a bit of rebellious. I was very very naughty. I think I have embarrassed my mother a lot. Now that I have grown up and I see my friends with their children’s, I am like oh my god, I hope I don’t have kids like me.”

The 'Soldier' actress went on to describe how her curiosity once led her to pull a prank to gain entry into an adults-only army party.

Zinta added, “As you know, in the army, children below 18 are not allowed to attend army parties. And, it intrigued me to know what was happening behind those doors. So, I went to my mom’s cupboard, took out a bra, and stuffed it with oranges. Then, I went outside to the club and stood like this (gesturing at her chest) and said, ‘I am 18, can I go in’. A guy kept looking at me.”

“My mom got so upset with me, my god, she got really upset,” Preity mentioned.

On the work front, Zinta made her acting debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam’s romantic thriller ‘Dil Se’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In the same year, she acted in the film Soldier alongside Bobby Deol. Later, she played the role of a teenage single mother in Kya Kehna. These films earned the actress critical acclamation and shot her to fame.

Preity is also known for her role in films such as, “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,”, "Veer-Zaara," and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

She was last seen in the 2018 film "Bhaiaji Superhit" opposite Sunny Deol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor