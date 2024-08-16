When Priyanka Chopra Jonas mocked her own accent

Mumbai, Aug 16 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra had once mocked her own accent and said that it “changes like every two days.”

A resurfaced video of Priyanka shows the actress discussing that when she gets angry, she starts “thinking in Hindi”.

“When I get made, whatever it might be at anything. I think in Hindi. Anyway my accent changes like every two days right.”

She then quipped: “When the flight goes up my accent changes. Air France vous-la-vous… So, it doesn't matter. So, my accent keeps changing so often it is hard for me to keep up with it.”

The actress shared an observation her husband and popstar Nick Jonas made.

“So, apparently this is an observation my husband has made. Whenever I get angry when my accent becomes so Indian that he cannot understand. … He physically changes my direction and says ‘talk to the wall’ when you are willing to have a conversation then move like that.”

On Friday, wished her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, whom she referred to as the “coolest cat in town," on his 35th birthday.

Priyanka posted a picture featuring her, her husband Nick Jonas, and Joe. In the image, Priyanka is seen wrapped around Nick’s arm, while Joe smiles at the camera for a pose.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town.”

Joe got married to English actress Sophie Turner in 2019. In 2023, the two filed for divorce. They have two daughters.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for “The Bluff," a swashbuckler film helmed by Frank E. Flowers. The film was being shot in Australia. It also features popular names such as Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

“The Bluff” will have Priyanka playing an ex-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

