When Rajendra Kumar played anti-cupid in son Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta Pandit's love story

Mumbai, Sep 18 Actress-singer Vijayta Pandit has opened up about her affair with former actor Kumar Gaurav, and shared that the actor's father, Rajendra Kumar was the one who was against their union.

Vijayta Pandit recently appeared on a chat with Lehren, and shared how her romance with Kumar Gaurav was cut short on the insistence of Rajendra Kumar, who cast her in the movie 'Love Story'.

She said, "He (Kumar Gaurav) was my first love. He used to be a very charming boy. Eventually, we fell in love. Rajendra Kumar guessed that we were in love, and he was against it. He told him, 'You are my prince, and I'll get you married to a princess, someone who belongs to an affluent family.'"

She also recollected her mother telling Kumar Gaurav, "Bolo tum isse shaadi karoge."

In 'Love Story', she and Kumar Gaurav played star-crossed lovers, and they also developed a relationship off-screen. After the film became a hit, she turned down film offers wanting to be with Gaurav. But the relationship ended due to family tensions.

She went back to films and had another hit 'Mohabbat'. She was also briefly married to film director Sameer Malkan.

Kumar Gaurav went on to marry Namrata Dutt, the daughter of Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis, and the sister of Sanjay Dutt.

Rajendra Kumar, who worked with Sunil Dutt and Nargis in 'Mother India' was a good friend of Sunil Dutt, and wanted his son to marry a girl who came from a well-known family.

Vijayta Pandit married music composer Aadesh Shrivastava, who passed away in 2015.

Vijayta Pandit is the sister of music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, who are known for their work in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Haasil' and others.

