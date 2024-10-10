When Ratan Tata recalled walk on the beach with Simi Garewal

Mumbai, Oct 10 Padma Vibhushan awardee, Ratan Tata has left a huge legacy behind himself and a deep impact on the nation.

Tata was one of the foremost industrialist forces of India who put the nation on the path of progress. A colossal volume of work made him a loner in the later phase of life but he did cherish the little joys of life.

Recollecting one such moment, he told actress Simi Garewal on her chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ how he once walked on a beach with her, and the tranquillity of the moment helped him clear his mind of all the work related stuff. His words cemented his stature of a towering personality who looked at life through a very basic lens devoid of any colour.

Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata. Ratanji Tata was the son of Jamshedji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata defined the landscape of modern industrial advancement in India. His empire extended from metals to hospitality, FMCG, lifestyle, telecom, infrastructure, aerospace and technology.

He was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India. He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2000.

He joined Tata group in 1961, and later succeeded J. R. D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons upon the latter's retirement in 1991. During his tenure, the Tata Group acquired Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, in an attempt to turn Tata from a largely India-centric group into a global business.

The Indian film industry along with people from different walks of life are mourning the demise of Ratan Tata who left for his heavenly abode on October 9. There have been calls for him to be posthumously feted with the title of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

