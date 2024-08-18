When Salman Khan was addressed as 'Shah Rukh' by this filmmaker

Mumbai, Aug 18 Director Nikkhil Advani has shared an interesting anecdote, revealing how during the shoot of the 2007 romantic drama 'Salaam-e-Ishq', he referred to Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan as Shah Rukh Khan.

Nikkhil appeared on the new episode of 'Aapka Apna Zakir', hosted by standup comedian and actor Zakir Khan. The episode witnessed the power-packed cast of 'Vedaa'-- John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The new video shared by the makers shows Zakir saying to the director of 'Vedaa' Nikkhil, "Starcast thi 'Salaam-e-Ishq' ki..aisa lag raha tha kisi bahut bade aadmi ki shadi ki list hai...Kya bana rahe the... itne saare log... kabhi aisa hua hai ki kisi ko dusre ke naam se bulaya ho.. aapke sath hua esa?"

Replying to Zakir, Nikkhil shared a story, saying, "First day hua tha.. 'Salaam-e-Ishq' meri second film thi... First thi 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'."

" 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' ke bad mera or Karan Johar ka anban hua... we fought and we separated. But today we are best friends. Salman industry ka messiah hai. Unhone phone kia mujhe or bola 'come and meet me'," sheared Nikkhil.

He further said: "Usne kaha 'I am with you'. Then I remembered it was muhurat shot, and Salman was standing.. and I said Shah Rukh ready? Salman looked at me and everyone on the set was quiet. Salman said 'yeah Karan I am ready'."

'Salaam-e-Ishq' was directed by Nikkhil, marking his second directorial venture after 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. The film featured an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Ayesha Takia and Shannon Esra.

'Aapka Apna Zakir' airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, Nikkhil is known for his movies 'Chandni Chowk to China', 'Patiala House', 'Delhi Safari', 'D-Day', 'Guddu Engiineer', 'Batla House', and 'Unpaused'.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor