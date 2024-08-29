When Shah Rukh Khan assisted Farah Khan on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Mumbai, Aug 29 Choreographer-director Farah Khan, shared an interesting anecdote about Bollywood megastar and her close friend Shah Rukh Khan.

A video of Farah shows her walking down the memory lane and talking about the budget constraints on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' and how SRK served as her assistant on one of the songs.

She told Radio Nasha, "The film was made on a shoe-string budget. SRK was paid Rs 25,000 for that film. I was the highest paid resource on that movie, I want to tell you. I was paid Rs 5,000 for each song on that film, and there were 6 songs. So, I was paid Rs 30,000."

She further mentioned that the film didn't even have a budget for assistants in each department.

"For one song in the film, we didn't have the budget to pay the dancers. So, we hired all the locals in Goa. They had never done lip-sync and they didn't know how to catch the beat. So, SRK used to lie down, out of the frame, and he used to pinch them to get up when the beat came."

The film was directed by Kundan Shah of 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' fame. It also starred Deepak Tijori, Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Naseeruddin Shah. It was made on a budget of Rs 1.4 crore, and grossed Rs 5.5 crore equivalent to Rs 80 crore adjusted for inflation as of 2018.

The film is remembered for its songs, and a compelling performance by SRK.

SRK has bought the rights to the film under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

It was remade in Telugu as 'Swapnalokam', which was directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao, and starred Jagapathi Babu and Raasi.

