When Shanthanu Baghyaraj got knocked out unconscious while filming for a stunt sequence for Balti!

Chennai, Sep 24 Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who plays a pivotal character in director Unni Sivalingam's eagerly awaited Tamil-Malayalam bilingual sports action drama 'Balti', has now disclosed that he blacked out completely after suffering a blow to his temple while filming for an action sequence in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanthanu disclosed, "The action and sports sequences in Balti will be intense and gripping. We all sustained several injuries. Be it Shane (Shane Nigam), or me, all of us suffered bruises while training for the stunt and sporting sequences and then later on shooting for the film."

The actor then said, "Kabaddi is a full-contact sport. So, I suffered a ligament strain while Shane Nigam had a stiff lower back. Once, while going for a raid, I was to be captured by the opponents' team. The players in the film are all real pro-Kabaddi league players. While doing so, one of the defender's knee hit me on my temple, making me black out for some time."

Shanthanu went on to disclose that the entire cast underwent rigorous training to make the sports action drama.

" I had to carry the boys on my back and run around the field to strengthen my back for my role. I play a defender in the Kabaddi unit specialising in "dash"," Shanthanu explained.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 for Onam this year. However, now, the film's release has been pushed to September 26.

Shane Nigam plays a Kabaddi player called Udhayan in the film. The sports drama, that will revolve around the sport of Kabaddi, will showcase Shane Nigam as a fearless raider, who strikes terror in the hearts of the defence of the opposing teams. Interestingly, this film will be an important landmark in Shane Nigam's film career as it is his 25th film.

Apart from Shane Nigam, the film will feature actors Preethi Asrani in a pivotal role. More significantly, it will have director Alphonse Puthren, best known for having directed the blockbuster Premam, playing the role of a cold-blooded gangster called Soda Babu.

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj plays a character called Kumar in the film while Selvaraghavan plays a character called Porthamarai Bhairavan in the film.

Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions respectively.

Cinematography for the film is by Alex J Pulickal while art direction is by Ashik S. More significantly, the movie has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Editing for the film is by Shivkumar V.Panicker while costumes have been designed by Melwy J. The film, which will be high on action, has two stunt masters -- Action Sandhosh and Vicky.

