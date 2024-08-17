When SRK was taught ‘how to eat biscuits’

Mumbai, Aug 17 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once revealed how he was taught to have a biscuit for an advertisement he was shooting for.

A resurfaced video shows Shah Rukh Khan is heard talking about how he was doing an advertisement and was asked “how to give the expressions”.

He is heard saying, mimicking the owner of the brand: “‘Sir, I want you to eat the biscuit. The feeling of homeliness, The feelings of years gone by, the feelings of who you are and the achievements you have done in that one bite…”

Shah Rukh, who is known for his quick-wittedness, gave a sassy reply and said: “I say ‘Okay, okay and… So, what happened 20 years ago … Do you want my school part also to reflect? There was a teacher I had hots for so should I …. They said ‘no, sir you don’t need to go back sir … This biscuit is for children’.”

The superstar still went on with his sassy replies and shared: “‘There was this whole episode that happened to me you know when I was growing up … and this producer threw me out and at that time I was really angry and my jaw was tight… Do you want that feeling also?”

“‘No sir, let's avoid the failures … This is about success… When you have the feeling of success… Shah Rukh Khan stands for success and at the end of it I go like (taking a bite) and I look at him. I don’t look at the director, I look at him … Was it okay?” he recalled the hilarious moment.

The actor said that he wanted to know what the brand maker went home and thought.

Shah Rukh said: “(He must have thought) aaj mainai ShahRukh ko aesa biscuit khilaaya na… You know all emotions. He is a good actor.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor