When Sushmita Sen experienced the power of audience in cinema

Mumbai, Nov 17 Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the third season of the streaming series ‘Aarya’, once recollected how she experienced the power of the audience.

A recently resurfaced video of the actress shows her talking about the film ‘Main Hoon Na’. The actress recounted how the director of the movie, Farah Khan called her apologising for slashing down her parts in order to weave a taut narrative.

Sushmita said, “Farah Khan called me, my director and said, ‘Sush I've seen the final edit and I have to apologise to you. Shah Rukh Khan, of course has the role, you're barely there’. So I'm just like, ‘Well that's okay, Farah, we had a deal, you kept through the promise, I kept through, it's done yeah, don't worry about it’. But inside I was thinking, ‘Oh I'm barely there in the film’”.

However, Sushmita saw things changing after the screening of the film, as she said, “The screening happens and I don't know why Yash ji was calling. So I pick up the phone and I hear him saying, ‘What have you done bacche, what have you done? I couldn't take my eyes off of you, it's just the interval, I hope you are in the second half in every frame’”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor