When the Bachchan family arrived at Aishwarya’s house for ‘Roka’ at short notice

Mumbai, Nov 16 As the rumours of separation between the Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to swirl, an old video of the actress, talking about what followed after Abhishek’s proposal to her, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the actress can be seen talking about having no idea about the ‘Roka’ ceremony as it is a practice followed in north India, and Aishwarya being from Karnataka didn’t know better.

She said in the video, “He proposed, which was amazing, but you still have no idea what’s going to be the conversation from the next day. I didn't even know there's something called a ‘Roka’. Suddenly, there is this call from their house to ours, and Abhishek says, ‘We are coming’”.

The actress then shared that as Abhishek’s family was set to arrive at their home for the ‘Roka’ ceremony, her father was out of town.

She said, “My dad was out of town. He said, ‘it'll still take me a day to come’. So paa (Amitabh Bachchan) and all of them but we are coming and Abhishek is like, ‘I can't stop him. We're on our way. We're on our way this evening. We're coming to your place’. I'm like, ‘Oh my god’. So this roka was happening with the call to my father who's out of town. Mom is here”.

Rumours are rife about Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shooting of their movie ‘Dasvi’. As per media reports Aishwarya has been living separately from her husband and his family. However, the two are very cordial to each other whenever they meet publicly.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘I Want To Talk’. The film is directed by the National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar.

