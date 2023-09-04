"When the boiz hanging": Dino Morea gives a glimpse of his happy vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Actor Dino Morea, on Monday, treated his fans with a glimpse of his vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Dino shared pictures where he could be seen taking a sip of coconut water, taking a dive in the swimming pool and enjoying his vacation.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Easy breezy. Just being !! When the boiz hanging."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwxWgBHqlfh/?img_index=6

As soon as he dropped the post, actor Siddhanth Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "Whose taking the diving video?"

Fans also showered lovable comments in the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Dino is currently seen in 'Agent'.

'Agent' is a spy thriller, helmed by Surender Reddy. The film stars superstar Mammootty, Akhil Akkeneni.

Meanwhile, Dino Morea was seen in the latest OTT shows such as 'The Empire', 'Tandav' and 'Hostages', who had gone through a rough patch in his acting career in the past few years.

Dino made his Bollywood debut with 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' in 1999 and has also been a part of South cinema including 'Kandukondain Kandukondain', 'Julie' and 'Solo'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor