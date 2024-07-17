'When travel is fun': Shweta Tiwari shares cute video with her son Reyansh
By ANI | Published: July 17, 2024 11:11 PM2024-07-17T23:11:06+5:302024-07-17T23:15:04+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Television actress Shweta Tiwari, known for her successful career, left her fans in awe with a fun video featuring her son, Reyansh.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Shweta shared a video traveling with Reyansh.
The clip captures their experiences at the airport and during their flight.
Along with the video, Shweta added a caption that read, "When travel is fun and easy going."
Fans were quick to flood the comment section with their reactions.
One fan commented, "She is aging reversely."
While another fan wrote, "Seriously looking like a 20-year-old."
Shweta Tiwari is also the mother of Palak Tiwari, who has made a name for herself in the industry as well.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Service.
