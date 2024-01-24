"When two old friends meet..." Subhash Ghai shares joyful moment with Amitabh Bachchan from Ayodhya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared a photograph of himself with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, which was taken during the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Their picture masterfully captures the close bond shared by the pair.

Several celebrities and dignitaries from across the country attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

Sharing the picture on the Instagram handle, Ghai wrote, "# When two old friends meet n click a picture together -. World lit up with a feel of inner joy "It happened in AYODHYA yesterday when we met with each other with our younger smiles. We spoke a lot but without much words.."

He also wished good health to Big B and said, "God bless u with great health dear AMIT. Your inner power is incomparable....Lots of love n best wishes from me n my family. @amitabhbachchan"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2cqi-tosTo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The ace director who celebrates his birthday today is best known for 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz', 'Vidhaata', and 'Taal', among others.

He has worked with several established stars including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, among others.

However, Ghai never collaborated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for any project.

Ghai arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Talking to ANI, Ghai said, "Ram Temple has become a historic symbol of India. What can be a bigger joy than this? I am delighted today. We used to dream in our childhood & read and hear about Ayodhya. Today, we are in Ayodhya on this historic day."

Big B also shared photos from his visit to the Ayodhya Ram temple on Tuesday. Taking to social media platform X, he treated fans to a glimpse of himself seeking the divine blessings of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

In one of the pictures, Big B can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the new Ram Lalla idol. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai."

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1749543834852471142

The senior Bachchan was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan had recently bought a 10,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya.

Shanti Bhushan Choubey, the registrar of Ayodhya Registrar toldearlier, "As part of the same agreement, two documents have been presented...it is a 10,000 square feet plot for which a transaction of Rs 9 crore has been done. The second party, who happens to be Amitabh Bachchan, gave his agreement to the purchase while his attorney, Rajesh Yadav, executed it."

