When Ulka Gupta got locked inside makeup room without her phone

Mumbai, June 5 Actress Ulka Gupta has opened up on the mischievous antics and sense of humour of her 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' co-stars Karan Vohra and Nihan Jain, sharing an incident when they locked her inside her makeup room without her phone.

Speaking about her off-screen bond with Karan and Nihan, Ulka said: "Working with them is an absolute delight for me and the three of us have so much fun on the sets. I believe Karan and Nihan's constant pranks keep the atmosphere of the sets very entertaining. And, although I often fall prey to their mischief, I have gradually learned to join in on the fun and embrace it with a smile."

"I remember, once, they locked me inside my makeup room when I didn't have my phone with me. They even involved the crew member in their plan and tried to scare me. It was within minutes that they opened the door and screamed loudly. I remember running behind them all around the set," shared Ulka, who is known for her work in 'Jhansi Ki Rani'.

She added: "Their madness and playfulness not only strengthen our bond but also help add a layer of authenticity to our scenes. These two bundles of joy, make each day on set enjoyable and memorable."

The show stars Ulka as Janvi, Nihan plays her son Kian, while Karan portrays the role of Aryaman.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' airs every day at 7:30 p.m. on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor