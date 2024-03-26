When Vikas Behl told Adah Sharma not to be overly seductive for 'Sunflower 2'

Mumbai, March 26 Adah Sharma, who is recently seen in the dark comedy thriller 'Sunflower 2', has shared about the initial interaction with director Vikas Bahl, and said how the filmmaker told her to 'not' be overly seductive, and flirtatious.

Adah plays the character Rosie Mehta, a bar dancer in Sunil Grover-starrer show.

The actress, who is known for her work in 'The Kerala Story', recalled an illuminating exchange with showrunner Vikas, saying, "Vikas Bahl told me on the first day of shoot that I should play my character with genuine authenticity. Don't be overly seductive, don't be flirtatious, don't show that you are about to tell a joke. Just be genuine."

This directive from Vikas became Adah's guiding principle as she navigated the intricacies of her character, ensuring that each portrayal emanated sincerity and depth.

"It was a refreshing approach," Adah said, adding, "to prioritise genuine emotions over superficial gimmicks. This allowed me to delve into the nuances of my character in a more profound manner."

The show also stars Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadda, Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

'Sunflower S2' is streaming on ZEE5.

