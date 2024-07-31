"When your ego dies, your artistry can fly": Akshay Oberoi on working with Vineet Singh in 'Ghuspaithiya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Actors Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi, who are busy promoting their upcoming film, 'Ghuspaithiya,' shared insights about the upcoming movie along with director Susi Ganeshan.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Akshay Oberoi shared his experience working with co-star Vineet Kumar Singh and highlighted the strong professional bond they developed during filming.

"When you have actors whose egos died many years ago, you can work easily. It never happened that Vineet thought Akshay was getting more footage or that I thought he was the hero of the movie. It never happened like this. Both of us, as actors, surrendered to him and did the job. When your ego dies, your artistry can fly. Luckily, my co-star is like that, and I'm like that too."

Sharing his thoughts on working with Vineet, Akshay said, "I am childlike in my mind, so I am not this type of villain at all. But somewhere, the director saw something in my eyes, maybe the way my face is, and thought, 'If I shoot like this, then this negative side will come out.'"

Speaking about his driver and personal assistant's first reaction after watching the film, actor Vineet Kumar said, "They said, 'Sir, this is what is happening these days.' I asked what they thought, and they replied, 'Sir, this is what is happening today."

He also gave advice for those experiencing digital intrusion. "If there is any digital intrusion in your life, first of all, tell your family, friends, and loved ones. And without fear, go to the cyber unit of the police and inform them that something like this has happened," he said.

Explaining why the film is important, director Susi Ganeshan said, "The title, 'Ghuspaithiya,' has become a part of our lives today. In this social media era, anybody can intrude into your life at any time without knowing they are intruding. This title is very contemporary and connects with everyone because nobody is without social media. Almost 80% of the population is not breathing without social media."

He added, "Independent producers who support content-oriented films are diminishing. New content and films like this need strong support for new ideas to emerge. This film is a remake of my own work, but I have done something different from the original version. You will be surprised to see the changes, and the performances are amazing."

Earlier this month, makers of 'Ghuspaithiya' unveiled the trailer of the film.

The film revolves around the dangers of the digital world and the numerous types of threats that come with it, such as stalking and obsession.

The film features Urvashi Rautela as an enthusiastic housewife obsessed with social media. The narrative centres around her fascination and its impacts, hinting at a deeper storyline with unexpected twists. Vineet Kumar Singh plays a determined cop, while Akshay Oberoi takes on the role of an intriguing stalker, setting the stage for a gripping chase and suspenseful encounters. The trailer hints at the complex interplay between these characters, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

'Ghuspaithiya' is directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M. Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy, and Manjari Susi Ganeshan.

The film is set to release on August 9.

