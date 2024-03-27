"Whenever Raha enters room..." Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir's bond with daughter in first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : The wait is finally over! Kapil Sharma's new show titled 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' is all set to tickle your funny bones. The first guests to appear on the show this weekend are none other than the Kapoor family. Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani along with their mother Neetu Kapoor will be seen spilling the beans.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the promo video of the first episode.

The promo video begins by introducing the Kapoor family, with Ranbir descending the stairs with Riddhima and Neetu. The trio then proceeds to inaugurate Kapil's new show, setting the stage for a series of hilarious banter with the comedian.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4-gEa8L3Jp/?hl=en

The newest father in B-town, Ranbir Kapoor's expression said it all when he spoke about Raha. Talking about her son Ranbir as the doting father, Neetu Kapoor said, "Whenever Raha enters the room, you should see his face, it's full of expressions. He is very excited. I have to tell you that I have seen many fathers but I haven't seen anyone like him. She keeps looking for him and loves to play with her dad."

When asked if he's had enough experience in changing the diapers, Ranbir was quick to add that he's the burp specialist.

He goes on to tell Kapil, "I can't wait to bring her on your show sir."

During the interaction, when Kapil quizzed Ranbir about gifting Riddhima's dresses to his girlfriends, the actor said, "Maine toh mummy ki jewellery bhi di thi."

In the show, celebrities like Aamir Khan and Diljit Dosanjh will mark their presence. The episodes have already been shot.

The show will also be a treat for cricket lovers as they will get to see Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as guests in one of the episodes.

The first episode of the show will be out on March 30.

