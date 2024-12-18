Where does Priyanka Chopra’s money go?

Mumbai, Dec 18 Priyanka Chopra recently reshared a funny and relatable video featuring adorable babies.

In the video, a group of cute babies can be seen laughing and playing, with the text “Where all your money go” appearing on the screen. One baby playfully points toward its stomach, while another is seen playing with their tummy.

PeeCee reshared the adorable video on her Instagram stories. Lately, the Desi Girl has been very active on the photo-sharing app. Just yesterday, she shared a sneak peek of her pre-Christmas celebrations at home with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, and their pets. However, it was the adorable photos of little Malti Marie that stole the show.

In the first image, Priyanka sits next to her husband Nick, sharing a romantic moment. The couple looked charming, with the actress dressed in a stunning red outfit and Nick looking effortlessly stylish in a black suit. The Baywatch actress captioned the post simply with "Home."

One of the pictures showed little Malti enjoying her playtime, melting the hearts of fans. The final photo featured Nick Jonas sporting a playful snowman headband, striking a fun pose as Priyanka's muse.

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick attended the fourth edition of the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the event, the 42-year-old actress was honored with an honorary award for her remarkable contributions.

Sharing images from the event, Chopra wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful honour, Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here’s to continually bringing the world of entertainment together."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the second season of the spy series "Citadel," directed by Joe Russo. In the upcoming action thriller, she will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia Sinh. Actor Richard Madden will also return as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Joining them are Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

