"Where is the security?" 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shefali Bagga after firing outside Elvish Yadav's home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shefali Bagga has strongly reacted to the recent open firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram.

Bagga, on Sunday, took to her Instagram Story to express her shock over the incident. Calling the event "shocking," she questioned the role of the police and security authorities in such matters.

"I am shocked beyond words at what has happened. And now, where is the police? Where is the security, the media, the authorities for support? These types of firings keep happening in our city, and we talk about freedom and security? Stay strong, Elvish," read her note.

Earlier in the day, Yadav took to his Instagram Story to reassure his fans that both he and his family were "safe."

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you," Yadav wrote.

According to Gurugram Police, over a "dozen rounds" of ammunition were fired outside the residence. Elvish was not present at his residence.

"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor