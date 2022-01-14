'Where it all began': Director Randall Emmett shares when Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly first met

Filmmaker Randall Emmett recently shared a throwback picture of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' where the newly engaged couple first met.

Randall Emmett shared a photo of the newly engaged couple on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' on his Instagram account on Thursday, one day after Fox and Kelly announced they were engaged.

"Where it all began, Congrats to @meganfox @machinegunkelly so happy for you both. True love and True friends." Emmett wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Fox and Kelly, stare into the camera in costume as Emmett poses next to them.

Fox met Kelly while filming the movie. The pair made their relationship Instagram official last summer after she appeared in his 'Bloody Valentine' music video.

For the unversed, on Wednesday evening, Fox shared an engagement video showing Kelly bending down on one knee to pop the question.

In his own Instagram post, Kelly shared a video of Fox and her emerald and diamond engagement ring.

For the uninformed, Fox split from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons -- Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Green, who is also a dad to 19-year-old son Kassius, confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.

Kelly, meanwhile, has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor