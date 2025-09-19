Where To Watch Mahavatar Narsimha Online? Check Streaming Details

After ruling box-office Mahavatar Narsimha an animated mythological action film is all set to stream on OTT . Film was screened at International Film Festival of India, in November 25, 2024. Film got released in theaters in 2D and 3D formats on July 25, 2025 and received overwhelming response from audience and emerged as fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian animated film. If you have miss watching this masterpiece in theater then don't worry now it is available online.

Animated film is now streaming on Netflix and is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada language. Streaming partner Netflix shared teaser of film on X and wrote, "Narsimha ki dahaad se puri duniya kaanp uthegi Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out now, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, on Netflix."

Mahavatar Narsimha is the story of devotee Bhaghta Pralhad and lord Vishnu's avtar Narsimha who appears as a half-man, half-lion to kill rude and cruel king Hiranyakashipu for torturing his devotee Pralhad. Hiranyakashipu, blessed with invincibility by Lord Brahma, relentlessly persecuted Vishnu devotees. His son, Prahlad, remained steadfast in his devotion to Vishnu, prompting the deity's Narasimha avatar to emerge, protect Prahlad, and restore cosmic harmony by vanquishing the tyrannical Hiranyakashipu.

Film features Aditya Raj Sharma as Hiranyakashipu, Haripriya Matta as Prahlad, Priyanka Bhandari as Kayadhu, Sanket Jaiswal as the Narrator, Harjeet Walia as Lord Narsimha, Sanchit Wartak as Hiranyaaksh, Abhishek Sharma as Lord Brahma, Shahid Zafar as Varun Dev, Rakesh Soni as Demigod, and Anshul Sharma as Surya Dev.Directed by Ashwin Kumar and written by Jayapurna Das, the film draws from the Narasimha Purana, Srimad Bhagavata Purana, and Vishnu Purana. It is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Chaitanya Desai, and Kushal Desai under Kleem Productions and Hombale Films.