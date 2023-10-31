"Where's the glamour?" Zeenat Aman recalls "dull" very first day on sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Veteran Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her test shootings.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Poofy hair, an exaggerated collar, and a whole lot of sparkles. This picture just has to be from the 80s. It was one of those test shoots one does for fun, and that snazzy jacket was my prized possession at the time."

"Let me rewind a little further and share an anecdote. The very first day that I walked onto a set in 1970, I looked around and was taken aback by how dull it all was. Wires snaked across the floor, heavy camera machinery was propped up on rusty trolleys, and men ran hither and thither shouting instructions and ferrying supplies. It was nothing like I had imagined," she added.

She concluded, "But where's the glamour?" I exclaimed. OP Ralhan, my director, just smirked and drawled, 'Babusha, YOU are the glamour.'"

She can be seen wearing a shimmery jacket with black collars in the picture.

Notably, Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair and many more things.

The actor has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

