Who is Angad Bedi's new yoga buddy; Find out

Mumbai, April 27 Actor Angad Bedi was seen enjoying a yoga session at home, and guess who accompanied him- his little bundle of joy Mehr.

Going by the video Angad dropped on his Instagram handle, he was seen performing Yoga asanas, while little Mehr followed him. Later on, while Angad continued to focus on his workout session, the little one started playing with a thera-band. The father and daughter duo looked adorable as yoga partners.

Angad urged everyone to be grateful and content if they have a working set of hands and feet. The 'Pink' actor also stressed the importance of spending time with your loved ones.

The caption of his latest Instagram post read, "Hath-pair chal rahe ne,,, khush raho,sukhi raho. Ladaai-vaar vich sirf vair rakheya. (If your hands and feet are working, stay happy, stay content. In the battle, only enmity wins.) Spend time with family and make happy memories. Sab kuch itthe hi reh jaana.. lae ke kithe jaaoge..(Everything will be left here.. where will you take it..) ", along with a folded hands emoji.

Angad's better half, actress Neha Dhupia reacted to the post saying, "Baby doll...baby dolls papa..," with a red heart emoticon.

For those who do not know, Angad and Neha got married back in May 2018 in a simple ceremony. Angad first met Neha in the gym during the time when he played under-19 in Delhi and she was preparing for the Miss India pageant. He immediately fell for her. Years later, they again met in Mumbai and became friends. Angad had proposed marriage to Neha four years before they actually tied the knot.

Angad and Neha welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mehr, in November 2018. After three years, in October 2021, they once again became parents to their second child, a son named Guriq.

Work-wise, Angad last graced the screen in the Tollywood drama "Hi Nanna," opposite Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

