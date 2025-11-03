Who Is Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend Jim Curtis? ‘Friends’ Star Makes Relationship Official

Jennifer Aniston who is specially known for her role in Friends made her relationship official with Jim Curtis on her 50th birthday. Jennifer posted a photos with boyfriend on her Instagram account expressed her love. In a black-and-white photo, Jim smiles broadly in a dark shirt and trousers as Jennifer embraces him from behind.

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji.Jim responded with a kiss emoji in the comments, where fans also shared birthday wishes for the couple. Jennifer's fans shared well wishes after Jim left a kiss emoji on her recent post. The couple, first linked in July 2025 during a vacation in Mallorca, Spain with Jason Bateman and his wife, have reportedly maintained a quiet and steady relationship. Jennifer was drawn to Jim, an author, hypnotherapist, and wellness expert known for his calm and supportive nature, after being introduced by mutual friends.

Who is Jim Curtis?

Jim is a hypnotherapist, transformational coach, and author specializing in anxiety, trauma, mindset shifts, and self-actualization. His approach blends science and spirituality, guiding clients to uncover subconscious blocks and rewire inner patterns for personal growth. Jennifer was drawn to Jim's grounded energy and thoughtful outlook, having read his book beforehand; a source told People, "He’s a really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it."

Jim, known within celebrity wellness circles, maintains a modest social media presence and a low profile despite his success. Jennifer and Jim reportedly met through mutual friends who share their passion for wellness and mindfulness, their connection deepening through shared values. Romance rumors began in July 2025, when they were seen vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, with Jason Bateman and his wife. By early September, Jennifer subtly acknowledged the relationship on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos that included a glimpse of Jim.