Who is Mrunal Thakur's Jeevan Saathi?

Mumbai, Dec 5 Mrunal Thakur shares a post related to her “jeevan saathi” on social media that has caught the attention of her fans.

The actress posted a photo of a delicious plate of poha, a popular Indian breakfast dish, with the caption “Jeevan Saathi” (life partner).

The 'Jersey' actress had earlier given her fans a peek into her culinary adventures. She shared a picture of a plated dish of Turkish eggs with bread. The dish, which originates from Turkey, featured poached eggs served over a bed of creamy yogurt and topped with a drizzle of spiced melted butter, often garnished with herbs like dill or parsley. Alongside the picture, Thakur wrote, “Turkish eggs kinda day.”

Prior to that, Mrunal posted a collage featuring a series of pictures where she was seen making goofy and lighthearted faces, showcasing her fun and carefree side. In her signature playful style, Mrunal captioned the post, “Catching flights, not feelings.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur began her acting career in 2012 with the television series “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan,” marking her entry into the entertainment world. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya” and left a lasting impression with her roles in other TV shows like “Arjun.”

Her transition to films was equally remarkable. Mrunal showcased her acting prowess in critically acclaimed movies such as “Super 30” opposite Hrithik Roshan, “Batla House,” and the action-packed thriller “Dhamaka.” She received praise for her performance in the widely praised romantic drama “Sita Ramam.”

She also featured in the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” where she shared screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Mrunal was seen shooting in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand for an untitled romantic film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress has an array of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Mrunal is set to star in “Son of Sardaar 2” with Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy venture featuring Varun Dhawan under the direction of David Dhawan. She also has an upcoming film “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the lineup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor