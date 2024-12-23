Who is Parineeti Chopra’s 3 AM friend?

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actress Parineeti Chopra, who joined Karan Aujla on stage during his concert in Mumbai, said that the Punjabi music sensation is his 3 AM friend.

In a video shared by Parineeti’s fan page, the actress and Aujla are seen performing on the song “Pehle Lalkare Naal” from “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

She then went on to say on stage: “I could never say no to this man, he is my brother, my friend, I sleep early but if I wake up at 3 in the morning, I can only call him. Make some noise for him!”

Aujla was joined by Parineeti and actor Vicky Kaushal during his Mumbai concert on December 21.

Aujla invited his "sister," actor-singer Parineeti, to join him on stage. The duo then performed a heartfelt duet from her film "Chamkila," honouring the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila.

Speaking about the late singer, Aujla shared, “Chamkila’s music shaped my childhood, and his influence is a big part of who I am today.”

Vicky shared some heartfelt words for Aujla, who later got emotional.

"I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa..."—a gesture that deeply moved Aujla into tears.

Another emotional moment of the concert went viral when Vicky took the stage to praise the Punjabi singer.

Vicky said, “Karan, my brother, is a little younger to me in age, but he has seen more struggles than me in life and the journey that this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star like he is shining today, and I am so proud, so proud of him. I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa, they’re blessing us, they are giving us love, and I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you.”

On stage, Vicky and Aujla performed on their blockbuster track “Tauba Tauba” from the comedy film “Bad Newz.”

