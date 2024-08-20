Who is Rahul Vaidya's companion on his journey to 'Laughter Chefs' set?

Mumbai, Aug 20 Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently seen in the celebrity cooking series titled 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment', was accompanied by his sister and her child on the set of the shoot.

The second runner up of 'Indian Idol 1', Rahul took to Instagram Stories, where he has 5.5 million followers and shared an adorable picture from his car.

In the snap, we can see Rahul wearing a black tee-shirt, and is sitting alongside his sister, who is holding her little baby in her arms. The picture seems to be post Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

It is captioned as: "Sister and her lil one dropping me to shoot", followed by red heart emojis.

On the personal front, Rahul is married to actress Disha Parmar. The couple had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter Navya was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 1’. He has been the winner of shows like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star’, ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’.

He has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight’, ‘Meri Zindagi’ among many others.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real life of the television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani and Sana Sheikh among others.

She has also featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.

