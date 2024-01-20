Who Is Sana Javed? All About Pakistani Actress and Shoaib Malik’s Third Wife

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with actress Sana Javed, triggering rumors about his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Malik shared photos of the Nikah Ceremony on social media. Speculations about Shoaib and Sana's relationship began when the cricketer wished the actress a happy birthday last year.

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad, India. The couple welcomed their first child, Izhaan, in 2018. Despite ongoing rumours about their separation, neither Shoaib nor Sania has publicly commented on their personal lives. Last year, the couple celebrated their son's birthday in Dubai, fueling speculation that they had reconciled. However, rumours resurfaced when Malik removed 'Husband To A Superwomen' from his Instagram bio.

About Sana Javed, she is a renowned Pakistani actress born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, 1993. Sana Javed was previously married to singer Umar Jaswal in a private Nikah ceremony in Karachi in 2020, but the couple reportedly separated soon after. She made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat and has played leading roles in various serials. Notably, she gained recognition for her role as 'Khaani' in the romantic drama Khaani, earning a Lux Style Awards nomination. Her performances in social-based dramas like Ruswai and Dunk were also acclaimed, with the former earning her the PISA Award for Best Actress Critics. Additionally, Sana Javed has appeared in popular telefilms such as Behadd, Shareek-e-Hayat, Dino Ki Dulhaniya, and I Love You Zada.