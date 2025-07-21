Who is the next James Bond? Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson in top wishlist

Los Angeles [US], July 21 : With filmmaker Denis Villeneuve onboard for the 26th James Bond film, eyes are now set for who will be the new 007. While fans have strong opinions about who should continue the legacy after Daniel Craig's successful five-film streak, a new report has shed light on Amazon's wishlist.

According to Variety, the studio and the producers seem interested in bringing onboard a British actor under 30. The names of Hollywood A-listers Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson are said to be on the top of the list.

It further added that while Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, Henry Cavill, 42, and Idris Elba, 52, were considered as possible heirs to Craig, their ages are unlikely to fit the requirement.

With Villeneuve tapped to direct the upcoming James Bond film, the search for the titular star has heated up.

Speaking about the project, the director earlier said, "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since 'Dr. No' with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour," as quoted by Variety.

Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins asserted that the film has landed in the hands of one of "today's greatest filmmakers." With Villeneuve currently busy with 'Dune: Messiah,' it is unlikely that the film will go into production anytime soon.

The next James Bond film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Not much details about the film's plot or cast has been unveiled yet.

Earlier in 2022, Amazon acquired MGM along with its wide catalog of over 4,000 films and 17,000 shows. In 2025, Amazon MGM Studios closed a deal with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, further gaining creative control of the James Bond rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor