Who is Vaani Kapoor’s jaan?

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Vaani Kapoor has revealed who her ‘jaan’ and closest companion is.

Taking to Instagram, the 'War' actress shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her sister Nupur Chopra, calling her a "forever friend." Vaani posted a series of candid photos with her sister, capturing their special moments together.

In the caption, Vaani wrote, “Happy Birthday my jaan, my forever friend, my heart’s closest companion. You deserve a day as special as you are, filled with love, joy, and all the little things that make you smile. Missing you!! Our funny endless chats, our silly jokes, and just being together today. But no matter the distance, know that I’m here loving you endlessly. #happybirthday #siblings."

The images shared by Vaani feature heartwarming moments from their trips and family gatherings, reflecting the strong bond she shares with Nupur.

Last month, Vaani made headlines for hosting a ‘Qawwali night’ at her home, attended by her close friends, including Aditya Seal, Anushka, and Akanksha Ranjan. In one of the clips from the evening, the group, along with the host, sang "Na Tum Jano Na Hum" by Lucky Ali and R. Ramya. Akanksha posted a fun caption, “When Vaani Kapoor forces you to have Qawwali night,” to which Vaani humorously replied, “Hahahaha liar, say you had fun.”

On the professional front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the film “Khel Khel Mein,” which also starred Akshay Kumar. She also appeared in the 2022 period action film "Shamshera," alongside Ranbir Kapoor, although the film did not perform well at the box office.

She will next star alongside Fawad Khan in the much-anticipated romantic comedy “Abir Gulaal, “which has reportedly wrapped up production and is expected to release between early and mid-2025.

Additionally, Vaani has “Badtameez Gill” and “Raid 2” lined up in her future projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor