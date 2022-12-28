Who mujhe bhi nahi choodenge…. "Vivek Agnihotri reacts to fresh claims of actor being murdered

The Kashmir Files filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram and reacted to new claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in 2020. Recently, a person who was present in the mortuary, where the actor's mortal remains were kept and examined has said that it was not suicide but murder. Reacting to which, in a post, Vivek said, "Who mujhe bhi nahi choodenge…. Kaun hai 'woh', Sushant, mere dost? (They won't even spare me. Who were 'they' Sushant, my friend?)."

In a new interview with TV9 Marathi, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah, who was present when the actor's body was brought in for post-mortem, said, as quoted by TV 9 Hindi, “After Sushant's death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant's body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That's why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That's how we did the post-mortem at night."Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra flat. A lot of controversies emerged after his untimely demise.Allegations were made that the death of the actor and his former assistant Disha Salian, who had died on June 8, 2020, were linked. However, none of the allegations have been proven.The death case came back into the spotlight when MP Rahul Shewale raised allegations in the Lok Sabha, saying, "Rhea Charkroborty received 44 calls from AU. Bihar Police says AU means Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, What is the status of CBI probe?"