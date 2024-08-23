Who pampered Hugh Jackman with ready playlists on ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ sets

Los Angeles, Aug 23 Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, whose character of Wolverine came back from the dead for the recently released box-office juggernaut ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, has shared a word of appreciation for his team.

The actor recently took to his Instagram, and shared 2 videos of himself getting ready in his hair and make-up trailer for the film.

The videos show the actor going through the process of visually getting into the character like the trimming of hair.

He penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his gratitude to his team for keeping him cool and in check.

He wrote, “This is a peek inside the HMU trailer on #deadpoolandwolverine. @wljames and @sean105 you are two of the most talented and patient people I have ever known”.

He further mentioned, “Even when the days are long and we are running on fumes, when we are chasing light, or catching lightning in a bottle, when I’m cranky and usually hungry … you both know before I say a word and have the playlist ready for all of it. I’m grateful beyond words”.

Meanwhile, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ which sees the actor joining forces with his BFF Ryan Reynolds, has breached the $1 billion mark at the global box-office. The film has so far earned $1.15 billion globally.

The superhero film has also managed to revive Marvel Studios after a disastrous run of phase 4 of the MCU which bled up to a certain extent in phase 5 as well.

In the film, Deadpool, played by Ryan, learns that the Time Variance Authority is set to destroy his universe and works with a reluctant Wolverine from another universe to stop them.

Recently, Hugh Jackman shared a monochromatic picture of his Kevin Feige with the director Shawn Levy.

