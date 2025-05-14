'Woh Toh Abhi...': Samay Raina Reacts to 'India’s Got Latent' Comeback Question from Paparazzi (Watch Video)

Samay Raina made headlines after his youtube comedy show 'India's Got Latent' Show episode, featuring Ranveer Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani,went viral for all wrong reason. Post viral all the panelist from particular episode face backlash and had to face legal consequences. All the panelist including Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer made comback on Youtube and social media handles. While question about Samay when he will make comeback remains constant. On Tuesday, Samay was clicked at an event in Mumbai, and paparazzi asked him whether India's Got Latent is coming back.

Paparazzi asked Samay Raina when his show would return, to which he only laughed and replied, "Woh toh abhi...".This follows the controversy surrounding Raina's show "India's Got Latent," which featured Ranveer Allahbadia asking a contestant a provocative question. The video went viral, sparking outrage and leading to an FIR against Raina and Allahbadia.

The show was subsequently shut down and all episodes were removed from YouTube, though fans have since requested its return.Meanwhile, Raina announced his new tour in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, showcasing sold-out shows from his recent US and Canada tour in a promotional video. He later shared on Instagram that "the most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy," hinting at the tour's content. Fans in the upcoming tour locations are anticipating his performances.