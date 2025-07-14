Who Was Mohan Raj Aka SM Raju? Kollywood Stunt Director Dies Car Stunt Goes Wrong On Sets

Stunt artist Mohanraj passed away after getting grivieously injured while performing a car stunt for the film Vettuvam in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. Mohanraj was injured while doing the car stunt on Sunday, July 13. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.. The fatal accident occurred on Sunday, July 13, during the filming of a stunt sequence involving an SUV that was meant to soar off a ramp and crash on impact. However, the execution went horribly wrong and the vehicle somersaulted mid-air before crashing, causing Mohan Raj to sustain severe injuries to his chest.He was rushed to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. When the stuntman did not come out for a few seconds, the crew members could be seen running towards Mohan Raj’s vehicle, where they found him unconscious.

Mohan Raj, who was also known as SM Raju, was a native of the Kanchipuram district. The 52-year-old was the son of Selvaraj. He had performed stunts on several big film sets and was a seasoned stunt artist in the Kollywood industry. Mohan a veteran of film industry has directed stunt sequence for Mohanlal and Vishal.

Mohanraj’s death was confirmed by actor Vishal on X (formerly Twitter). “So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning. Hav known Raju for so many years and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is such a brave person. My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss. Not just this tweet but will definitely be there for his family’s future, being from the same film industry and also for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty I extend my support for them. God bless,” he wrote.