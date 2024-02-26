Who Was Pankaj Udhas? All About Renowned Indian Music Legend and Ghazal Maestro

Renowned Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 on February 26, following a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his family. The family released a statement expressing their deep sorrow, stating, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family." The maestro breathed his last at 11 AM at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and had limited interactions during his ailment.

Pankaj Udhas' daughter, Nayaab, shared the news on social media. The funeral rites for the revered singer are scheduled for Tuesday, February 27.

Who was Pankaj Udhas?

Pankaj Udhas, born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat, became a prominent figure in the world of music with his soulful ghazals spanning over four decades. Raised in a musically inclined family, with his elder brother Manhar Udhas already established as a successful playback singer in Bollywood, Pankaj found his calling in the realm of ghazals. Initially venturing into Hindi film songs and Indian pop, Udhas' breakthrough came in 1980 with his debut ghazal album, "Aahat."

His career flourished, and he went on to release more than 60 solo albums and collaborated on numerous projects. Pankaj Udhas played a pivotal role in popularizing ghazals beyond traditional aficionados, making them accessible to a wider audience. Chart-topping songs like "Chitthi Aai Hai" from the film "Naam" (1986) and "Aa Gale Lag Ja" solidified his position as one of India's preeminent ghazal singers.

Recognized for his melodious voice and deep understanding of ghazal poetry, Udhas garnered prestigious awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Ghazal Singing, and the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor.

Pankaj Udhas' legacy extends beyond his musical achievements, encompassing his humble and down-to-earth personality. His contributions to the world of ghazals have left an indelible mark, and his voice will forever resonate in the hearts of ghazal enthusiasts.